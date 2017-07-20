FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月20日 / 晚上8点46分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Super Micro Computer anticipates Q4 revenue in range of $712 million to $717 million​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc

* Super Micro Computer Inc - ‍Now anticipates it will report revenue for its Q4 of fiscal 2017 in range of $712 million to $717 million​

* Super Micro Computer Inc - ‍Anticipates its Q4 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share will be in a range of $0.35 to $0.37​

* Super Micro Computer Inc - Q4 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance includes an estimated negative impact of $0.09 related to three items​

* Super Micro Computer Inc says ‍Q4 earnings were lower than forecast​

* Super Micro Computer - ‍Negatively impacted by dram and ssd price increases under a number of expiring fixed priced long-term customer agreements in Q4​

* Super Micro Computer Inc - ‍Expect that september quarter will exceed seasonally adjusted revenue that co typically expect​s

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $682.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

