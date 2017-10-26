FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Super Micro Computer sees Q2 2018 sales $725 mln to $780 mln
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 晚上8点58分 / 更新于 17 小时内

BRIEF-Super Micro Computer sees Q2 2018 sales $725 mln to $780 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc

* Supermicro® announces first quarter fiscal 2018 preliminary financial information

* Sees Q2 2018 sales $725 million to $780 million

* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $675 million to $685 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $652.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $749.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

