BRIEF-Super Micro Computer sees Q2 2018 sales $725 mln to $780 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc
* Supermicro® announces first quarter fiscal 2018 preliminary financial information
* Sees Q2 2018 sales $725 million to $780 million
* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30
* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20
* Sees Q1 2018 sales $675 million to $685 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $652.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $749.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S