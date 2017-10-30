FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Supercom Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11






2017年10月30日 / 下午12点56分

BRIEF-Supercom Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Supercom Ltd:

* Supercom reports record revenue with 89 pct growth and 21 pct EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 75 pct

* Sees FY 2017 revenue at least $35 million

* Supercom Ltd qtrly revenue of $9.6 million versus $5.1 million​

* Supercom Ltd qtrly earnings per share $‍0.04​

* Supercom-Confident in expectation that percentage of steady-state revenue from developed markets to grow from under 5 pct in 2015 to close to 50 pct in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

