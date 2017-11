Nov 9 (Reuters) - Superior Drilling Products Inc

* Superior Drilling Products, Inc. reports $0.6 million in net income for third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue rose 97 percent to $4.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue approximately $15 million to $15.5 million‍​

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures approximately $1.1 million (including machining center) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: