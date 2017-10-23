FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Superior Energy Services entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing​
2017年10月23日 / 晚上9点34分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Superior Energy Services entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc

* Superior Energy Services - co entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of October 20, 2017 - SEC filing​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍agreement provides for a $300.0 million asset-based secured revolving credit facility ​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍credit facility will mature on October 20, 2022​

* Superior Energy Services - ‍new revolving credit facility replaced SESI's existing $300 million revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2hZFa2N) Further company coverage:

