BRIEF-Superior Energy Services reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上8点59分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Superior Energy Services reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc

* Superior energy services announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $506 million versus I/B/E/S view $511 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Superior Energy Services Inc - estimates that Hurricane Harvey related interruptions impacted pre-tax losses by approximately $5.0 million​ in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

