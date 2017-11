BRIEF-Superior Gold reports adjusted earnings per share $0.02‍​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Superior Gold Inc

* Superior Gold Inc. announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02‍​

* Superior Gold Inc - qtrly ‍revenue totaled $26.7 million versus $24.3 million in prior quarter​

* Superior Gold Inc - ‍Plutonic gold mine produced 21,621 ounces of gold in Q3 compared to 17,556 ounces of gold in Q2​

* Superior Gold Inc - ‍gold sold increased from prior quarter by 1,483 ounces during Q3 to 20,836 ounces​