BRIEF-Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note Financing and redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2019

* Superior Plus Corp - ‍additional notes will form a single series with previously issued notes​

* Superior Plus Corp - ‍agreed to issue and sell an additional cdn $150 million principal amount of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due February 27, 2024

* Superior Plus Corp - ‍unit to issue notes under indenture pursuant to which Superior LP previously issued CDN $250 million of notes on February 27, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: