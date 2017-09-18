FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 中午12点00分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart expanding its propane distribution business in the U.S.

* Superior Plus Corp - deal for ‍approximately US $38.0 million​

* Superior Plus Corp - purchase price will be funded by drawing on Superior’s existing credit facility

* Superior Plus Corp - co expected to add approximately 12.5 million gallons of retail propane sales to Superior’s energy distribution operations in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

