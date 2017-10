Oct 13 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp:

* SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE, INC. EXPANDING ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF DEAL WILL BE FUNDED BY DRAWING ON SUPERIOR‘S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY​

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE FROM LANXESS CORPORATION​