BRIEF-Superior Plus announces closing of Canwest Propane acquisition

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp
* Superior Plus announces closing of canwest propane acquisition following receipt of competition bureau clearance
* Superior Plus Corp - expected annual synergies of at least $20 million confirmed
* Superior Plus Corp - maintaining its 2017 AOCF per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.75
* Superior Plus Corp - 2017 AOCF per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.75 does not include any of anticipated synergies from transaction