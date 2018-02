Jan 30 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp:

* SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE FINANCING

* SAYS ‍UNIT HAS AGREED TO ISSUE AND SELL CDN $220 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.125% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE AUGUST 27, 2025​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )