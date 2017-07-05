BRIEF-Superior Plus to acquire assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane

1 分钟阅读
July 5 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp-
* Superior Plus announces acquisition of assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane expanding its footprint in the northeast U.S.
* Superior Plus Corp - purchase price of approximately us $31.5 million
* Superior Plus Corp says purchase price will be funded by drawing on superior's existing credit facility
* Acquisition of assets of yankee and virginia is expected to be immediately accretive to superior