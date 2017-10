BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.33

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Superior Uniform Group Inc

* Superior Uniform Group Inc reports third quarter operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 sales rose 3.8 percent to $67.8 million

* ‍Q3 net sales in uniforms and related products segment decreased 6.3 percent​

* ‍Q3 results were negatively impacted by significant hurricane activity during quarter​

* Superior uniform group -over $2 million in programs have been delayed as a result of hurricanes and pushed into Q4 2017 at request of customers​