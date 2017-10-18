BRIEF-SUPERVALU announces agreement to acquire Associated Grocers of Florida

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SUPERVALU Inc

* SUPERVALU announces agreement to acquire Associated Grocers of Florida

* SUPERVALU Inc - deal for ‍transaction valued at approximately $180 million.​

* SUPERVALU Inc - ‍following completion of merger, Associated Grocers will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of SUPERVALU​

* SUPERVALU Inc - reached a long-term supply agreement with Associated Grocers’ largest customer that will go into effect upon closing of deal

* SUPERVALU Inc- ‍transaction was approved by each company's board of directors​