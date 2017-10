Sept 26 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc

* Company entered into transition services agreements with each of NAI and Albertson’s LLC - SEC filing

* Supervalu says ‍on September 21, 2017, company, NAI and Albertson’s LLC agreed to extend this renewal notice deadline to October 17, 2017​ - SEC filing

* TSA provides for renewal notices to be delivered no later than September 21, 2017 to extend TSA beyond September 21, 2018