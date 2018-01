BRIEF-Supervalu Inc Q3 Sales $3.94 Billion

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc:

* - QTRLY RETAIL IDENTICAL STORE SALES WERE NEGATIVE 3.5 PERCENT

* - ‍CURRENTLY EXPECTS NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE IN RANGE OF LOSS OF $20 MILLION TO $2 MILLION EARNINGS FOR 2018​

* SUPERVALU REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 SALES $3.94 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.02 BILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDING ITEMS

* SUPERVALU - ‍NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCLUDES NON-CASH CHARGE OF $35 MILLION TO $45 MILLION ANTICIPATED TO BE MADE IN Q4​

* - ‍EXPECTS NEWLY ENACTED FEDERAL TAX LEGISLATION TO REDUCE FUTURE CASH TAXES, ALTHOUGH CO IS STILL EVALUATING FAVORABLE IMPACT​

* SUPERVALU - ‍Q3 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDED DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT THAT CONTRIBUTED ABOUT $0.30 TO NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS/DILUTED SHARE​