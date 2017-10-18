FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Supervalu Q2 loss per share $0.65‍​
2017年10月18日

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q2 sales $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.79 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Supervalu Inc sees net earnings from continuing operations to be in range of $31 million to $50 million for fiscal 2018​

* Supervalu Inc sees ‍adjusted ebitda for fiscal 2018, including contribution from unified grocers, in range of $475 million to $495 million​

* Supervalu Inc qtrly ‍retail identical store sales were negative 3.5 percent​

* Supervalu inc qtrly loss per share $0.65‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

