Aug 9 (Reuters) - Support.Com Inc

* Support.com reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $14.5 million

* Support.Com Inc - ‍at June 30, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $51.7 million, compared to $50.8 million at March 31, 2017​