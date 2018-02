Feb 21 (Reuters) - Supremex Inc:

* SUPREMEX ANNOUNCES Q4 AND 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS AND DECLARES REGULAR QUARTELY DIVIDEND

* SUPREMEX INC - QTRLY ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 13.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $49.4 MILLION​

* SUPREMEX INC - QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS $0.16 PER SHARE​

* SUPREMEX INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: