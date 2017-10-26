FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Surge energy announces $37.2 million Sparky Core Area acquisition
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 晚上9点18分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Surge energy announces $37.2 million Sparky Core Area acquisition

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc

* Surge Energy Inc. announces $37.2 million sparky core area acquisition; $40 million convertible debenture financing; upward revision to 2017 exit guidance; 2018 preliminary guidance

* Surge Energy Inc - ‍acquisition is accretive to surge on all key per share metrics​

* Surge Energy Inc - ‍revising upward company’s 2017 exit production guidance from 15,150 boepd to 15,850 boepd​

* Surge Energy Inc - ‍now projecting that production in 2018 will average more than 16,150 boepd, with a 2018 production exit rate of 16,650 boepd​

* Surge Energy Inc - ‍budgeted capital expenditures for 2017 have now been increased from $89 million to $95 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

