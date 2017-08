Aug 2 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc:

* Surge Energy Inc. Announces second quarter 2017 results

* Surge Energy Inc says increased production 24 percent year over year, from 12,182 boepd in q2/16 to 15,125 boepd in q2/17

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.124