March 1 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc:

* SURGERY PARTNERS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.6 PERCENT

* QTRLY SAME-FACILITY REVENUES INCREASED 1.6% TO $492.8 MILLION

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE A NET NON-CASH CHARGE OF $38.7 MILLION RELATED TO ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $425.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $1.39