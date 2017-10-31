FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Surgery Partners reports Q3 same store sales rose 2.9 pct
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 晚上9点57分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Surgery Partners reports Q3 same store sales rose 2.9 pct

2 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc

* Surgery Partners Inc provides update on 2017 third quarter results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $306.3 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 2.9 percent

* Surgery Partners Inc - ‍during Q3, experienced lower than expected revenue, incurred certain expenses related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma​

* Q3 revenue view $302.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Surgery Partners Inc - ‍loss before income taxes for Q3 is expected to be approximately $21.9 million, compared to income of $12.6 million in q3 of 2016​

* Surgery Partners Inc - ‍all hurricane affected facilities are currently open and company’s operations have returned to normal

* Surgery Partners Inc - ‍anticipates residual impact from hurricanes on Q4 2017 results​

* Surgery Partners Inc - in h2 2017, expects total impact from hurricanes to be about $7.0 million to $9.0 million decrease in expected revenue​

* Surgery Partners Inc - ‍revenue is now expected in range of $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion for fy 2017 ​

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Surgery Partners Inc - in h2 2017, expects total impact from hurricanes to be about $4.0 million to $6.0 million in adjusted EBITDA reduction​

* Surgery Partners Inc - sees ‍ adjusted EBITDA in range of $178 million to $185 million for fy 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

