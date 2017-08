BRIEF-Surgery Partners says on July 7, parties thereto entered into a letter amendment to merger agreement with NSH - SEC Filing

July 11 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc

* Surgery Partners Inc - On July 7, 2017, parties thereto entered into a letter amendment to merger agreement with NSH - SEC Filing

* Surgery Partners - Under merger agreement amendment, parties agreed cash spent by NSH after signing of original agreement have been or are approved by co

* Surgery Partners - Expenses have been or are approved by company shall be included as positive number in adjustment to enterprise value for cash of NSH

* Surgery Partners Inc - Current assets and current liabilities shall be excluded from calculations of current assets and current liabilities of NSH