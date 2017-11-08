BRIEF-Surmodics Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.03

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc

* Surmodics reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results and provides fiscal 2018 guidance

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $20.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 to $0.41

* Sees fy 2018 loss per share $0.50 to $0.75

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $72 million to $75 million

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S