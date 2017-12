Dec 28 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co:

* S&W SEED CO - ‍ ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CONTRACT ALFALFA PRODUCTION SERVICES AGREEMENT, DATED DECEMBER 31, 2014 WITH PIONEER HI-BRED INTERNATIONAL​

* S&W SEED CO SAYS ALSO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO RESEARCH AGREEMENT, DATED DECEMBER 31, 2014

* S&W SEED SAYS ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS, EXPIRATION DATE OF EACH OF AGREEMENTS WAS EXTENDED TO FEB 28, 2018, SUBJECT TO FURTHER EXTENSION​ - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2pQU0Qn) Further company coverage: