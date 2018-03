March 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG:

* INCREASE IN EBIT MARGIN FROM 64.1% TO 77.1% IN FY‍​

* PROPOSAL FOR UNCHANGED CASH DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 3.60 PER SHARE

* SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT - INCLUDING REVALUATION EFFECTS, NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 19.3 MILLION (2016: CHF 24.4 MILLION) IN FY Source text - bit.ly/2Hg2fJA