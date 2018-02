Feb 19 (Reuters) - SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT AG :

* SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT - ‍EXCL REVALUATION AND RELATED TAX EFFECTS, FY NET INCOME IS EXPECTED AT CHF 11.9 MILLION (2016: CHF 14.5 MILLION)​

* SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT - ‍FY NET INCOME WITH REVALUATION EFFECTS AFTER TAX EXPECTED AT CHF 19.3 MN (2016: CHF 24.4 MN)​