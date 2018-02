Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss Re Ag:

* SAYS ‍2017 SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME COMPLETED AS OF 16 FEBRUARY 2018

* Since 3 November 2017, Swiss Re has repurchased 10 832 816 of its shares for a total purchase value of CHF 999 999 975.78 at an average purchase price of CHF 92.31 per share. ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)