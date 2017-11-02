FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swiss Re CFO: price rises in areas hit by large losses of up to 50 pct would not be surprising
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点40分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Swiss Re CFO: price rises in areas hit by large losses of up to 50 pct would not be surprising

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Re CFO tells Reuters

* price increases of up to 50 percent would not be surprising in areas hit by large losses‍​

* on speculation regarding interest in Generali & Ergo German closed life books: we have been very clear about our desire to continue focusing on U.K. Business

* reduced our position in New China Life a little bit earlier in Q4, which will be reflected in our Q4 results

* remain committed to China and New China Life relationship, but realized some of the value accretion on that investment

* remain committed to maintaining consistency on our dividend policy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Paul Arnold)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below