BRIEF-Swiss Re CFO: price rises in areas hit by large losses of up to 50 pct would not be surprising

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Re CFO tells Reuters

* price increases of up to 50 percent would not be surprising in areas hit by large losses‍​

* on speculation regarding interest in Generali & Ergo German closed life books: we have been very clear about our desire to continue focusing on U.K. Business

* reduced our position in New China Life a little bit earlier in Q4, which will be reflected in our Q4 results

* remain committed to China and New China Life relationship, but realized some of the value accretion on that investment

* remain committed to maintaining consistency on our dividend policy