Jan 26 (Reuters) - SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD:

* OBLIGATION TO MAKE A PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR SHL TELEMEDICINE‘S ALL SHARES

* OBLIGATION BY MENGKE CAI, XIANG XU, HIMALAYA TMT FUND, HIMALAYA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. AND KUN SHEN

* OBLIGATION TO MAKE PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR SHL SHARES FOR PRICE OF CHF 8.70 PER SHARE

* GF FUND MANAGEMENT CO. LTD. AND ZHUHAI HOKAI MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD. NOT OBLIGED TO MAKE TENDER OFFER