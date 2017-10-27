FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swiss watchdog alters capital rules for big banks
2017年10月27日

BRIEF-Swiss watchdog alters capital rules for big banks

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swiss banking supervisor FINMA says:

* Swiss supervisor finma says - large banks: new capital adequacy treatment of holdings in subsidiaries, and update on recovery and resolution planning

* Swiss supervisor finma says changing the way in which holdings in subsidiaries are treated when calculating capital adequacy requirements for switzerland’s two large banks, credit suisse and ubs

* Swiss supervisor finma says the changes will take effect retroactively as of 1 july 2017

* Swiss supervisor finma says also providing information on the rebates granted to the two large banks in recognition of implemented measures to improve their global resolvability

* Swiss supervisor finma says given their progress so far, finma sees the rebates as justified and has granted approximately one-third of the maximum rebate to both banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

