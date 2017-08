Aug 8 (Reuters) - SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA:

* H1 OPERATING REVENUES ROSE 16.5 PERCENT TO CHF 90.5 MILLION, NET PROFIT UP 60.8 PERCENT TO CHF 17.9 MILLION

* H1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME UP AT CHF 38.9 MILLION‍​

* h1 Net Trading Income Up 40.6 Pct at Chf 10.4 Million‍​

* H1 CLIENT ASSETS UP 26.7 PERCENT TO CHF 21.2 BILLION