BRIEF-Switch qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.08​
2017年11月13日 / 晚上9点50分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Switch qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.08​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Switch Inc:

* Switch announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $97.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $372 million to $380 million

* Switch Inc sees ‍FY 2017 capital expenditures in range of $345 million to $365 million​

* Switch Inc - qtrly ‍net income per unit $0.08​

* FY 2017 revenue view $374.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Switch Inc sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA in range of $190 million to $195 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
