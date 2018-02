BRIEF-Sykes Enterprises Reports Q4 2017 Diluted Loss Per Share $0.41

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sykes Enterprises Inc:

* Q4 2017 REVENUES OF $419.2 MILLION INCREASED $30.1 MILLION, OR 7.7%, FROM $389.1 MILLION IN THE COMPARABLE QUARTER LAST YEAR‍​

* Q4 2017 DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE WAS $0.41

* ON A NON‐GAAP BASIS, Q4 2017 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.48

* CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE DECREASED TO 72% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 FROM 75% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF $407.0 MILLION TO $412.0 MILLION ‍​

* SEES Q1 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.15 TO $0.18‍​

* SEES Q1 2018 NON‐GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $0.26 TO $0.29

* SEES Q1 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $13.0 MILLION TO $16.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF $1,687.0 MILLION TO $1,707.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.54 TO $1.67

* SEES FY 2018 NON‐GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.94 TO $2.07

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $50.0 MILLION TO $55.0 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40, REVENUE VIEW $410.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: