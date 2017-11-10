FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sylvain Cossette becomes president and CEO of Cominar
2017年11月10日 / 下午1点14分 / 更新于 9 小时前

BRIEF-Sylvain Cossette becomes president and CEO of Cominar

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit

* Sylvain Cossette becomes president and chief executive officer of Cominar

* Cominar REIT - Qtrly ‍net operating income was $110.2 million compared to $124.6 million for corresponding period of 2016​

* Cominar REIT - ‍Recurring funds from operations for q3 of 2017 was $65.3 million, compared to $68.5 million​

* Cominar REIT qtrly ‍recurring adjusted funds from operations for Q3 of 2017 $0.30​ per share

* Cominar REIT - Have ‍decided to refocus activities on core markets being province of Quebec and Ottawa region​

* Cominar REIT qtrly ‍operating revenues $204.2 million versus $217.9 million

* Cominar REIT - ‍ Michel Dallaire is chairman of board of trustees and outgoing chief executive officer of Cominar​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

