BRIEF-Symantec Q3 Earnings Per Share $2.01

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp:

* SYMANTEC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $1.209 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.27 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.01

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* SEES Q4 GAAP REVENUE $1,164 MILLION - $1,194 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1,234 MILLION VERSUS $1,088 MILLION LAST YEAR‍​

* SEES Q4 NON-GAAP REVENUE $1,175 MILLION - $1,205 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN LOSS OF $0.07 AND LOSS OF $0.03

* CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE NEAR THE HIGH-END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE

* SEES Q4 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.37 AND $0.41

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50, REVENUE VIEW $1.28 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXCLUDED FROM THE NON-GAAP TAX PROVISION THE ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $810 MILLION IN QTR‍​

* $810 MILLION BENEFIT IN QUARTER REFLECTS THE ADJUSTMENTS TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO THE DISCRETE EFFECTS OF U.S. INCOME TAX REFORM