BRIEF-Symantec says recent ransomware attacks drove improved activity across Norton portfolio

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp :

* Symantec Corp says "From a demand perspective, we believe recent ransomware attacks drove improved activity across our Norton portfolio" - Conf call

* Symantec- When we report Q2 earnings in Nov, expect website security will be reported as part of discontinued operations - Conf call

* Symantec- Expect combined impact of transaction with DigiCert on FY basis to fiscal 2018 operating income would be reduction of about $235 million - Conf call

* Symantec says excluding Website Security for rest of FY, expect EPS to be about $0.20 lower in fiscal 2018 relative to original guidance- Conf call

* Symantec says for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020, continue to expect total organic revenue growth to be mid- to high single digits - Conf call

* Symantec- Post divestiture (of Website Security business), expect to get to high single digit total organic revenue growth faster than expected

* Symantec says updated fiscal year 2018 guidance to reflect the favorable foreign currency benefit - Conf call Further company coverage: