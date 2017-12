Nov 29 (Reuters) - Symbility Solutions Inc:

* SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS REPORTS RECORD REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN THIRD QUARTER 2017

* SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC - ‍REITERATES 2017 GUIDANCE OF $40 MILLION - $42 MILLION IN REVENUE AND $2 MILLION - $3 MILLION IN ADJUSTED EBITDA​

* SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC - QTRLY REVENUE $11.3 MILLION VERSUS $8.7 MILLION

* SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY ‍NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: