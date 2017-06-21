FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Synaptics Inc announces pricing of $500 mln in convertible senior notes due 2022
2017年6月21日 / 早上8点06分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Synaptics Inc announces pricing of $500 mln in convertible senior notes due 2022

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - Synaptics Inc:

* Synaptics incorporated announces pricing of $500 million in convertible senior notes due 2022

* Pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 0.50 percent convertible senior notes due 2022

* Synaptics Inc - expects to use net proceeds from sale of notes to pay off about $123.8 million outstanding under, and terminate, its term loan facility

* Synaptics Inc - expects to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repurchase approximately $94 million aggregate amount of shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

