FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synaptics says ‍implemented and notified impacted employees of a reduction in force program ​
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月17日 / 晚上9点16分 / 更新于 3 小时前

BRIEF-Synaptics says ‍implemented and notified impacted employees of a reduction in force program ​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Synaptics Inc

* Synaptics Inc says ‍implemented and notified impacted employees of a reduction in force program ​

* Synaptics Inc - reduction in force program will eliminate about 156 employee positions and reduce global headcount by about seven percent

* Says ‍will also implement a space consolidation program impacting certain of its locations​

* Synaptics Inc - co expects reduction in force charges, having primarily of severance & other one-time benefits, to be in range of $8.0 -$10.0 million

* Synaptics - co anticipates these charges to be primarily recognized in Q2 of fiscal 2018, with additional costs to be recognized in H2 of fiscal 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2hGIfIX) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below