Synchronoss Technologies Inc:

* SYNCHRONOSS RECEIVES POSITIVE NASDAQ PANEL DECISION

* SYNCHRONOSS - GOT POSITIVE DECISION FROM NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL, GRANTING EXTENSION TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING REQUIREMENTS

* SYNCHRONOSS - UNDER EXTENSION, STOCK WILL REMAIN LISTED ON NASDAQ, SUBJECT TO COMPANY BECOMING CURRENT WITH SEC FILINGS ON OR BEFORE MAY 10

* SYNCHRONOSS - EXTENSION ALSO SUBJECT TO CO PROVIDING PANEL PERIODIC UPDATES REGARDING ONGOING RESTATEMENT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: