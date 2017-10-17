FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies announces successful conclusion of strategic alternatives process to maximize value for shareholders
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 中午12点18分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies announces successful conclusion of strategic alternatives process to maximize value for shareholders

2 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc

* Synchronoss Technologies announces successful conclusion of strategic alternatives process to maximize value for shareholders

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - ‍divest non-core assets through agreement to sell intralinks business to siris​

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - ‍investment funds affiliated with siris will acquire all of stock of co’s unit intralinks holdings, inc​

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - ‍investment funds affiliated with siris will acquire all of stock of intralinks holdings for approximately $1 billion​

* Synchronoss - ‍leif O‘leary, executive vice president of strategic financials for synchronoss, is expected to serve as CEO of Intralinks​

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - ‍ funds affiliated with siris capital group to make an investment in convertible preferred equity of co of $185 million​

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - ‍ siris convertible preferred equity investment in synchronoss in amount of $185 million is comprised of cash and stock​

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - ‍ transactions have been unanimously approved by synchronoss’ board of directors​

* Synchronoss - if equity investment terminated,siris has right to cause co to repurchase some/all of 6 million shares of co common stock that siris holds​

* Synchronoss Technologies-to use proceeds from intralinks transaction to retire term loan debt

* Synchronoss - to sell intralinks to siris for cash of about $977 million & additional contingent payment of up to $25 million in cash​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below