BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies finds error in 2014 revenue recognition

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc

* Synchronoss Technologies - ‍ has also identified error concerning revenue recognition associated with a transaction conducted during 2014​

* Synchronoss Technologies - ‍identified transaction has no impact on cash balances and overall net cash flows for fiscal year ended December 31, 2014​

* Synchronoss Technologies -not yet completed its accounting review of deals conducted during 2014, it is possible that additional errors might be identified

* Synchronoss Technologies - revenue from 2014 transactions should be netted against consideration transferred in connection with purchase accounting​

* Synchronoss Technologies - previously issued statements for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2014 and respective qtrly periods should no longer be relied upon​

* Synchronoss Technologies-on Oct 5,audit committee of board concluded to restate previously issued financial statements for fiscal year ended Dec 31,2014​

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - ‍ "ongoing review has had no noticeable impact on company's overall sales pipeline"​