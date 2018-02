BRIEF-Syndax Announces Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trial Collaboration With Astrazeneca

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNDAX ANNOUNCES IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO & ASTRAZENECA TO COLLABORATE ON NON-EXCLUSIVE BASIS TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF TWO DRUGS IN MULTIPLE SOLID TUMOR TYPES

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SYNDAX EXPECTS TO INITIATE A PHASE IB STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED