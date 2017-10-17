FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Syndax Pharma enters into license agreement with unit of Allergan
2017年10月17日 / 中午11点53分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Syndax Pharma enters into license agreement with unit of Allergan

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals

* On Oct 13, co entered into license agreement with Vitae Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Allergan Plc​ - SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement, co will make an upfront payment of $5.0 million to Allergan​

* If parties commercialize Menin assets, co obligated to pay Allergan low single to low double-digit royalties on sales​

* Under agreement, Allergan grants co worldwide license to portfolio of orally-available small molecule inhibitors of interaction of MLL protein​

* Under agreement, may have to pay allergan up to $99 million in one-time development, regulatory milestone payments subject to achievement of milestones

* In event of commercializing Menin assets, co to also pay up to $70 million in potential one-time sales-based milestone payments​

* Company will be solely responsible for development and commercialization of Menin assets​

* Under certain circumstances, co may be required to share a percentage of non-royalty income from sublicensees, with Allergan​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ys7nY1) Further company coverage:

