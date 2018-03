BRIEF-Syneos Health Reports Q$ GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share Of $0.14

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Syneos Health Inc:

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.14 FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER‍​

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - COMBINED COMPANY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.70 FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER‍​

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED $250.0 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1.08 BILLION VERSUS $406.1 MILLION

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - SEES Q1 GAAP DILUTED EPS, LOSS OF $0.03 TO EPS OF $ 0.04 ‍​

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - SEES Q1 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $ 0.54 TO $ 0.60

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $ 0.63 TO $ 0.89 ‍​

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $ 2.68 TO $ 2.94

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - SEES Q1 NET SERVICE REVENUE $ 751.0 MILLION TO $ 781.0 ‍​MILLION

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - DUE TO ENACTMENT OF TAX ACT, IN Q4 2017 CO RECORDED $94.4 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE FOR U.S. GAAP PURPOSES​

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - SEES FY 2018 NET SERVICE REVENUE $3,229.5 MILLION VERSUS $3,334.5 MILLION

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - ANTICIPATE 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL DECREASE TO 30.0% - 32.0%, WHICH TAKES INTO ACCOUNT EFFECT OF THE ENACTMENT OF THE TAX ACT‍​

* SYNEOS HEALTH - ‍COMBINED COMPANY CLINICAL SOLUTIONS BACKLOG GREW 6.6% TO $3.80 BILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017, VERSUS $3.56 BILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016​

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - ‍EXPECT ABOUT $1.88 BILLION OF CLINICAL SOLUTIONS BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2017 TO BE RECOGNIZED AS REVENUE DURING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: