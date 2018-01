Jan 25 (Reuters) - Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TRULANCE® (PLECANATIDE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME WITH CONSTIPATION (IBS-C) IN ADULTS

