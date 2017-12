Dec 22 (Reuters) - Syngenta Ag:

* SAYS MICHEL DEMARÉ TO RETIRE FROM SYNGENTA BOARD‍​

* SAYS JÜRG WITMER, A MEMBER OF THE SYNGENTA BOARD OF DIRECTORS SINCE 2006, HAS BEEN NOMINATED BY THE BOARD TO BECOME LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FROM 1 JANUARY, 2018

* SAYS CARL CASALE, FORMER CEO OF AGRICULTURE COMPANY CHS INC., HAS BEEN NOMINATED BY THE BOARD TO JOIN AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR